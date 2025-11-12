Former Warrington Wolves man lands Super League opportunity for 2026

Castleford Tigers have completed the signing of hooker Aiden Doolan, as the rebuild under Ryan Carr continues to gather speed.

The 22-year-old, who has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the West Yorkshire club, progressed through the Warrington Wolves academy and returns to Super League following a stint in the Championship with Barrow Raiders. He has also spent time in Australia and played in the NSW Cup for South Sydney Rabbitohs’ reserves.

He now becomes the 11th new face to come through the doors at the OneBore Stadium ahead of 2026, following Brock Greacen, Blake Taaffe, Mikaele Ravalawa, Semi Valemei, Jordan Lane, Jack Ashworth, Renouf Atoni, Liam Hood, Darnell McIntosh and Tom Weaver to the club.

Doolan’s arrival at the club also comes with fellow hooker Liam Horne heading to Leigh Leopards, while Cain Robb has also been made available to other Super League clubs.

‘I’m hungry to push on now’

Commenting on joining Castleford Tigers, Doolan said: “I’m over the moon to have got the deal sorted. It’s a huge opportunity for me to really kick on and develop as a player, with good players and coaching staff around me. I can’t wait to get started now for pre-season.

“My personal goals for this upcoming season are to learn and develop as a player. I’m hungry to push on now and try to be in the picture for selection every week.”

Castleford director of rugby, Chris Chester, added: “Aiden is a player I have watched over the last 12 months. He’s a good-quality young talent who is still learning his trade. He’s a busy, hard-working nine with a great work ethic.

“Aiden has experienced Super League and the Championship, and also had a stint in the NSW Cup with Souths. He’s looking forward to the challenge of being full-time with Castleford Tigers, and I’m looking forward to seeing how he develops over the next two years under Ryan Carr.”

Prior to joining Barrow last season, Doolan also had trials at both Widnes Vikings and Huddersfield Giants.

