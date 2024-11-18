Former Super League star Blake Austin lands new player-mentor role in Australia

Former Super League star Blake Austin has signed for Berkeley Vale Panthers in Australia’s lower grades, whilst taking on a mentoring role with the club.

The 33-year-old half-back spent the 2025 season playing for the Entrance Tigers in the Central Coast Division Rugby League competition following his return to Australia after spending five years in Super League with Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers (loan).

Austin will still remain in the Central Coast Division Rugby League competition in 2025, but he will line up in different colours after becoming the Panthers’ marquee first-grade player for next season, where he’ll be part of the same club as his children.

The former Great Britain international will also do some coaching with the Panthers in his new role as junior development mentor, helping nurture the club’s next crop of rugby league talent.

“We’re thrilled to welcome former NRL and Super League star Blake Austin to our team as our new junior development mentor,” read a club statement.

“With a wealth of experience and a passion for the game, Blake will be guiding our young players, helping them sharpen their skills and inspiring the next generation of Berkeley Vale Panthers talent.”

Austin has made more than 230 career appearances, having played for Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers and Canberra Raiders in the NRL between 2011 and 2018.

The Parramatta-born playmaker made the move over to Super League with Warrington ahead of the 2019 campaign, spending three seasons with the Wolves before joining Leeds on a two-year contract.

He spent the final couple of months of his time in England on loan at Castleford in 2023 before returning to his Australian homeland ahead of this year with his family.

Austin won two caps for Great Britain in 2019, qualifying to represent the Lions through his English grandmother. He was also part of England’s squad for the Rugby League World Cup 9s in the same year.

READ NEXT: A youngster from every Super League side to watch out for in 2025: Rooney, Brough, Hayes…