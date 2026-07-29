Former Warrington Wolves and Bradford Bulls prop Ben Evans will return to North Wales Crusaders just months after retiring as a player there: after being appointed as the club’s new CEO.

Evans was an integral part of North Wales’ promotion-winning squad from League 1 last season, making 20 appearances for the Crusaders as they romped to the third tier title.

He brought the curtain down on his playing career after that, but will now return to Colwyn Bay to help try and shape the club in their new era after a turbulent and difficult 2026.

Evans returns to North Wales

The former Wales international, who started his career with the Wire before going on to have a spell in Super League with the Bulls, admits he is motivated by the opportunity to rebuild Welsh rugby league – at a time when the game could face significant changes due to the possible arrival of the NRL.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining North Wales Crusaders at such an important time for Welsh Rugby League,” he said. “Welsh Rugby League has been identified by both the RFL and the NRL as a nation with huge potential that deserves greater investment and support. That creates a fantastic opportunity to build something special, and I’m proud to be part of that journey.

“Rugby league has given me an amazing career, and I’m passionate about giving something back. If I can help develop the next generation of Welsh talent, create clear pathways for young players, and ensure more homegrown players represent our club, then I’ll consider that a success.

“There are some exciting changes ahead, and I genuinely believe this is the start of a new era for North Wales Crusaders. Success won’t happen overnight, but with the backing of our supporters, players, volunteers and community, we can build something everyone can be proud of.

“Now more than ever, we need our fans behind us. Your support will make a huge difference, and I can’t wait to get started. Let’s build the future of Welsh Rugby League together.”

Crusaders confirm new coach

Crusaders owner Jamie El-Kaleh insisted Evans’ arrival perfectly fit the blueprint for what they want to achieve with the Championship strugglers, who have endured a miserable season due to high-profile financial issues.

He said: “I couldn’t be more proud to announce Ben Evans as our new CEO. Having worked closely on shaping where we want to take this club, I know firsthand that Ben is the perfect person to drive our vision forward both on and off the field.

“He is a true ambassador for Welsh rugby, someone who deeply understands the heart and history of our club, and a sharp, business-savvy leader who knows what it takes to elevate us to the next level.

“We have some incredibly exciting developments ahead, and under Ben’s leadership, we are fully committed to building a sustainable future and growing rugby league right across Wales for the long term.”

The club also confirmed that Stuart Simmons, who worked as Carl Forster’s assistant during their title-winning campaign of 2025, has returned as head coach for 2027.

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