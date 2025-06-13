Former Warrington Wolves forward Kyle Amor has addressed ‘question marks’ at the club following their Challenge Cup final defeat: and suggested they may be unable to rescue their season.

The Wolves were beaten in dramatic circumstances at Wembley last weekend as Hull KR secured their first major trophy in 40 years. In the process, it left Sam Burgess still without a trophy as a head coach, and the Wolves without silverware since 2019.

They return to Super League action on Saturday evening at Leeds Rhinos but could find themselves as many as five points adrift of the play-off places if results go against them this weekend.

And Amor, speaking on The Sportsman’s YouTube show, admitted there may be ‘too much water under the bridge’ for the Wolves to be able to overhaul their flagging Grand Final aspirations.

He said: “There are question marks now at Warrington. They threw all their eggs into this, they’re sat way down in the table.

“Can they rescue their season? Only time will tell but there might be a little bit too much water under the bridge for them to do that.”

However, Amor was far more complimentary of the newly-crowned Challenge Cup winners and says it would be a ‘travesty’ if the Grand Final wasn’t between Hull KR and defending champions Wigan.

“It would be a travesty if those two sides didn’t get to Old Trafford, and going back to that (Wembley) win, psychologically that means they can believe more than ever that they can win a big game,” he said.

“Not only that but they can be behind until the final minute 90 seconds and still win. If they’d have lost then what would that have done to that group? I’m not too sure.”

