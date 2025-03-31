Former Wakefield Trinity youngster Harry Bowes given all clear after suffering seizure in League 1 match

Former Wakefield Trinity man Harry Bowes has received the all clear and been released from hospital after appearing to suffer a seizure during Keighley Cougars’ defeat at Dewsbury Rams on Sunday.

Bowes, now 23, came through Trinity’s youth system to feature 28 times at senior level between 2020 and 2023.

He joined Keighley ahead of 2025 from Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers, and has featured four times for the Cougars to date.

Starting at 9 against Dewsbury, the youngster got over for a try early on in the second half, but soon after, was left on the floor following a nasty collision.

Reports from local paper, the ‘Telegraph & Argus‘, suggested that Bowes had suffered a seizure following that collision, with the playmaker eventually leaving the field following a lengthy period of treatment from both sides’ medical staff.

The Cougars went on to lose the game 26-12, and post-match, they confirmed that Bowes had been taken to hospital for ‘precautionary checks’.

A few hours later, the League 1 side provided a positive update, and confirmed via social media that Bowes had been discharged having received the all clear.

Their post on X (@Cougarmania) reads: “Following scans and tests, Harry Bowes has received the all clear and has been discharged from hospital.

“Harry will now rest and once any symptoms subside, he will begin his recovery and graded Return to Play with the utmost care of all our staff.

“Our thanks go to our medical team and the Dewsbury doctor for their care of Harry this afternoon.”

