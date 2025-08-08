Former Wakefield Trinity starlet makes Championship switch as League 1 loan exit confirmed

Harry Bowes has departed League 1 side Keighley Cougars on loan for the remainder of the year, joining Sheffield Eagles with a view to earning a longer-term deal from the Championship outfit.

Able to slot in at hooker or loose, Bowes – who will turn 24 in September – began his career with hometown club Wakefield, signing for Trinity at the age of 15.

Coming through the youth ranks at Belle Vue, he made his senior debut against Leeds Rhinos in November 2020 and went on to feature 28 times in total at senior level for the Super League outfit before departing at the end of the 2023 campaign.

After a year at Featherstone Rovers, he joined Keighley ahead of 2025 and has played nine games this term across all competitions having had a six-week spell on the sidelines after suffering a seizure during a game against Dewsbury Rams at the back end of March.

Having also represented Newcastle Thunder as a loanee during his time as a Wakefield player, the Shaw Cross Sharks junior now has 63 first-team appearances on his CV.

With two senior tries to his name, including one earlier this year in that game at Dewsbury, the 23-year-old’s move from League 1 up into the second tier was announced on Thursday evening.

Keighley head coach Alan Kilshaw said: “With teams looking at next year and the signing deadline looming for this year, it’s fair that Sheffield want to take a look at Harry for 2026.

“Still with uncertainty about league structure, clubs are still holding their powder dry on recruitment and we are in that boat too.

“Harry hasn’t played much football this season and with us only having three games remaining it gives him the opportunity to play more for Sheffield at Championship level and if we table him an offer, he will be be much better for that experience.”

Bowes links up with a Sheffield side sat 11th in the Championship having picked up just four league victories so far this season.

His Eagles debut could come this weekend away against Halifax Panthers, with a trip to high-flying promotion hopefuls Toulouse Olympique then next on the agenda.

