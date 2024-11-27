Former Wakefield Trinity hooker makes retirement call ahead of 2025

Former Super League ace Kyle Wood’s decision to hang up his boots ahead of the 2025 campaign has been announced by Sheffield Eagles.

Wood spent the 2024 campaign with the Championship outfit, scoring three tries in 24 appearances across all competitions and featuring at Wembley against former club Wakefield Trinity in the 1895 Cup final.

Having done a u-turn on a retirement decision to re-join Sheffield ahead of the season just gone, that was the utility’s third stint with the Eagles having also played for them in 2009 and 2011, the latter a brief stint a loanee.

His decision to call time on his career for once and for all was announced via social media on Wednesday afternoon, with Sheffield’s preparations for the 2025 campaign about to get underway.

Kyle Wood has announced his retirement from Rugby League following the conclusion of the 2024 Betfred Championship season. 🤝 We’d like to thank Kyle for his services to Sheffield Eagles, and we’d like to wish him all the best with his future endeavours. 📖 READ |… pic.twitter.com/yws5BHDRZb — Sheffield Eagles (@SheffieldEagles) November 27, 2024

Able to comfortably slot into the halves as well as at nine, Castleford-born Wood’s senior bow came for Doncaster in February 2008, starting in a 32-10 victory against London Skolars.

His 388th and final career appearance came for Sheffield on September 29, bowing out having started their 28-8 defeat away at Dewsbury Rams on the last day of the ‘regular’ Championship campaign.

In a career which spanned 17 seasons, the 35-year-old donned a shirt for hometown club Castleford Tigers, Batley Bulldogs, Huddersfield Giants and Halifax Panthers as well as the aforementioned trio of Doncaster, Sheffield and Wakefield.

218 of his 388 career appearances came in Super League, as did 128 of the 257 points tally he accrued.

As Wood’s decision to hang up his boots was revealed, Sheffield’s press release included the following line: “We’d like to thank Kyle for his services to Sheffield Eagles, and we’d like to wish him all the best with his future endeavours.”