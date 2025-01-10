One-time Super League forward and former New Zealand Test star Kevin Proctor will continue his playing career in 2025 in Australia’s lower leagues.

Proctor joined Wakefield in 2o23 but ultimately disappointed as the club were relegated from Super League. He left the club after just one season with Trinity, not remaining after the takeover by local businessman Matt Ellis.

Proctor then made a surprise switch to France’s Super XIII, signing with Carcassonne in late-2023.

However, he has now agreed a deal to play in the regional leagues of Australia – specifically in the Rugby League Gold Coast competition, having signed with the Currumbin Eagles.

That is a return to Proctor’s roots, given how the forward played his junior rugby for the Eagles before embarking on a stellar career in the NRL, predominantly with Melbourne Storm.

Proctor made his debut in the NRL in 2008 and spent nine seasons with the Storm. He was an integral part of some of their greatest sides in the modern era, playing in two NRL Grand Final victories as well as featuring in the 2010 World Club Challenge.

He would leave at the end of the 2016 campaign to join Gold Coast, spending six seasons there before being sacked for an off-field incident.

That would lead him to Super League, where he agreed a one-year deal with Wakefield for the 2023 campaign. However, that move failed to go the way he and Trinity would have hoped, with his stay in England lasting just a solitary season.

Proctor has also made 22 Test appearances for New Zealand throughout his career between 2012 and 2019 – and his career will now continue at his first, boyhood club.

