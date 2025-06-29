Former Wakefield Trinity and NRL star Kevin Proctor’s career after professional rugby league has taken a bizarre turn after he was brutally knocked out when appearing in a controversial event in Dubai.

The RunIt Championship League has its roots in Australia and New Zealand, and is a one-on-one tackle game that requires one person to carry the ball straight at a defender, who is sprinting towards the attacker.

Events have taken place in New Zealand already but a new version was held in Dubai this weekend, with the winner claiming £98,000. Proctor was participating in an exhibition alongside the main event, taking on Australian influencer Jordan Simi.

But it did not end well for the one-time rugby league star, who was knocked out by Simi as he attempted to halt his run.

Former NRL forward Kevin Proctor was knocked out in a collision with influencer Jordan Simi during a RunIt 02 exhibition in Dubai. No more vaping for a while. pic.twitter.com/JP68U7pXOC — NRLCentral (@centralNRL) June 29, 2025

Described as the “world’s fiercest, new collision sport”, RunIt has already attracted plenty of attention: but not all of it is good. Some, in fact, is quite tragic.

The new craze has already received backlash after a teenager died in New Zealand last month following an unlicensed and impromptu version of the game after seeing it on social media.

Manly CEO Tony Mestrov has also said the Sea Eagles would ban anyone found to be involved with the craze after it appeared on the hill at Brookvale Oval during a recent NRL game.

And leading medical personnel have hit out at the events. Neuroscientist Alan Pearce told the BBC: “They might as well set up smoking as a legitimate sport.

“I can’t see how running at 25km an hour straight at each other without stopping is safe. It’s as simple as that.”

The Organisers of RunIt acknowledged there are risks but insist stringent procedures are in place to minimise those dangers including full screening, medical assessments and a requirement of any participant playing a sport that includes tackling. Medical staff are also present.

And Proctor required that medical attention after his attempt at the craze on Saturday, with Simi knocking him to the floor and the former Test match forward laying prone.