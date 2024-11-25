Former Toronto Wolfpack star lands eye-catching new international role

Former Toronto Wolfpack star Rhys Jacks has been named as the head coach of Canada’s newly-former under-19s side, the nation he represented in his career.

Brisbane-born Jacks, who qualified for Canada through his heritage, made his international bow back in December 2015 against Jamaica and has four official appearances to his name but has also featured in numerous non-IRL registered matches.

Having made the move into the British game with Sheffield the following year and played 15 games for the Eagles, he then linked up with Canadian outfit Toronto for their inaugural campaign in League 1.

Scoring six tries in 21 appearances, he helped the Wolfpack to the third tier title and with it, promotion up to the Championship.

Departing at the end of that season to return Down Under, Toronto would eventually reach Super League before the financial difficulties that came with the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic saw their demise begin.

Jacks meanwhile went on to play for both the Sunshine Coast Falcons and Easts Tigers as well as Ipswich Jets.

Featuring 18 times for Ipswich in the 2024 campaign, he took his total appearance tally at second-grade level in Australia past the 150-mark, with his 35th birthday coming up in January.

Jacks’ last official appearance for Canada came in November 2018 against Chile, scoring his sole international try in a 62-12 victory.

Six years on from that game, he’s now been handed the task of bringing through the next generation of the nation’s rugby league talent.

Canada Rugby League announced the appointment of Rhys Jacks as Head Coach of their newly formed U-19 Wolverines on November 25, 2024. Rhys brings years of rugby league experience to the role – from Wolverines Captain, over 150 games played with the QRL and as 1st 13 RL Head Coach at Stretton State College

With his new role announced by Canada via their X account (@CanadaRL) on Monday afternoon, the 34-year-old said: “I’m privileged to be appointed as the under-19s Canada Rugby League coach.

“I’ve played rugby league my whole life and I’m part of a proud sporting family.

“Over the past 16 years, I’ve played professionally or semi-professionally, including playing for Toronto Wolfpack.

“Through heritage, I’ve played for Canada for the past 10 years, making my Test debut back in 2015.

“Currently, I’m the head coach of a local elite high school here in Brisbane.

“I look forward to working with Steve Piatek (Ontario Junior Development Manager) and Stephen Lenahan (Vancouver Valley Vipers head coach) as we look to develop the next generation of Canada Wolverines.

“The junior Wolverines will play our first Test match early next year.”

