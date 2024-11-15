Former Super League veteran makes retirement call after 17-year playing career

Former Super League and Scotland stalwart Ben Kavanagh has announced his retirement from rugby league after a 17-year playing carer.

The 36-year-old hangs up his boots after made 398 career appearances for club and country, having played for Widnes Vikings, Wakefield Trinity (loan), Bradford Bulls, Hull KR and hometown club Halifax Panthers.

Kavanagh came through the youth system at Wigan Warriors before going on to make 167 appearances for Widnes between 2008 and 2015 – when the Vikings were in Super League.

The Halifax-born prop spent the 2016 campaign with Bradford before enjoying two seasons with Hull KR.

Kavanagh has been with his Halifax since 2019, racking up 129 appearances for his hometown club whilst helping the Panthers win the 1895 Cup at Wembley in 2023.

Kavanagh won 21 caps for Scotland on the international stage, representing his Scottish heritage in the 2013 and 2017 Rugby League World Cups.

“The rugby league Rollercoaster has finally come to an end,” said Kavanagh upon announcing his retirement.

“I’ve had nearly 20 years in the game: from moving to Wigan at 15-years-old and living with a foster family, to representing Wigan, Widnes, Wakefield, Bradford, Hull KR and Halifax as well as 20 plus caps for Scotland, playing in two World Cups.

“I’ve enjoyed my last five years at the (Halifax) club, getting to play with other lads from Halifax who love playing for the badge. I had some of my best years down at The Shay, playing under Simon Grix who got the best out of me as a player.

“I got to represent my hometown club at Wembley and lift the 1895 Cup in front of my family which was and always will be a proud moment for me.

“I’d like to thank the Fax Supporters Trust for sponsoring me last season, they do a lot to bring money into the club which is great to see. Now I turn my focus to the next chapter of my career away from rugby. Thanks for the support.”

