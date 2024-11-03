Former Super League trio in North Queensland Cowboys’ NRL squad for 2025

North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed their squad for the 2025 NRL campaign, including former Super League trio Kai O’Donnell, Thomas Mikaele and Jake Clifford.

O’Donnell has returned to the NRL after three outstanding seasons in England with Leigh Leopards, scoring 31 tries in 77 appearances for Adrian Lam’s side.

The 25-year-old back-rower has inked a two-year contract with the Cowboys, and will aim to add to the four NRL appearances he made for Canberra Raiders in 2020.

Samoan prop Mikaele, who made 25 appearances for Warrington Wolves across two spells with the Super League club in 2022 and 2023, returned to the NRL with the Cowboys ahead of the 2024 campaign and played 12 games for Todd Payten’s side this year.

Meanwhile, Clifford will enter his sixth season with the Cowboys in 2025, with the 26-year-old currently in his second spell with the club. The Australian half-back enjoyed a solitary campaign in Super League with Hull FC in 2023, scoring six tries and kicking 54 goals in 26 games for the Black and Whites. Clifford returned to the NRL with the Cowboys ahead of last season, making eight appearances in first-grade for Payten’s side in 2024.

TRANSFER NEWS: Former Leeds Rhinos hooker makes Championship move following Super League departure

Elsewhere, new signing Karl Lawton has also been included in North Queensland’s NRL squad for 2025 after arriving on a two-year deal from Manly Sea Eagles, whilst Jaxon Purdue, Kaiden Lahrs and Jamal Shibasaki have all been elevated into the top 30.

The Cowboys have filled 27 spots of their top 30 squad ahead of next season, meaning there are still three spaces available if they wanted to dip into the transfer market.

North Queensland Cowboys’ NRL squad for 2025

Braidon Burns, Tom Chester, Jake Clifford, Reuben Cotter, Tom Dearden, Robert Derby, Scott Drinkwater, Tom Duffy, Harrison Edwards, Coen Hess, Kaiden Lahrs, Karl Lawton, Zac Laybutt, Heilum Luki, Sam McIntyre, Thomas Mikaele, Jeremiah Nanai, Griffin Neame, Kai O’Donnell, D’Jazirhae Pua’avase, Jaxon Purdue, Reece Robson, Jamal Shibasaki, Murray Taulagi, Jason Taumalolo, Viliami Vailea, Semi Valemei.

READ NEXT: Super League men star as Papua New Guinea win Pacific Bowl and set up New Zealand clash