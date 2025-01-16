Former Super League trio among Widnes Vikings’ 2025 leadership group

Former Super League men Jack Owens, Rhodri Lloyd and Jordan Johnstone all feature in Allan Coleman’s leadership team for 2025 at Championship outfit Widnes Vikings.

Now 30, Owens will continue as Vikings captain for the fifth successive season as he enters a twelfth campaign with his hometown club.

Across his two stints at the DCBL Stadium, the Ditton native has made 183 appearances to date – taking his career tally up to 26- having also donned a shirt for St Helens, Leigh, Sheffield Eagles and Whitehaven.

Elsewhere, 19-time Wales international Lloyd will also continue his role as vice-captain.

The 31-year-old assumed that role upon his return to the club for a second stint ahead of the 2024 campaign and spent a large chunk of last year stepping up to skipper in Owens’ injury-related absence.

Lloyd needs to play just 12 more games to reach the milestone of 300 career appearances having featured for Swinton Lions, South Wales Scorpions, Wigan Warriors, Workington Town, Whitehaven, London Broncos and Leigh as well as Widnes.

Martyn Reilly has been appointed as Widnes’ second vice-captain for 2025 by boss Coleman, while Cumbrian playmaker Johnstone will head up a ‘Standards Team’.

The idea of that role – in the club’s words – is to ‘drive, maintain and motivate the group to be the best they can be in all aspects’.

27-year-old Johnstone – who played in Super League for Hull FC and Castleford Tigers alongside Widnes – has been a Vikings player since 2023.

On the back of last season’s run into the Championship play-offs, the Vikings announced their new leadership group on Thursday evening.

Head coach Coleman detailed: “It was a no-brainer for Jack (Owens) to stay as club captain, the way he puts himself across and how much it means to him being a Widnes lad.

“He’s been outstanding in pre-season and you can see how passionate he is about leading this group.

“Rhodri Lloyd stays as a vice-captain in 2025, which was another no-brainer. I think he did a brilliant job deputising last season when Jack was injured.

“He was the only player from us that made the (Championship) Team of the Year, which showed why we brought him from Swinton. He’s a valuable member of our team and really leads by example.

“With us losing Callum Field after last season, we decided to appoint Martyn Reilly as our other vice-captain. He was a huge loss last season and I think people will see this year how much he talks and how much he boosts the confidence of those around him.

“JJ will lead our standards side of things, just because of who he is and what he’s about. I don’t know anyone who trains as hard as him.

“He’ll never ask someone to do something that he wouldn’t do, and off the field, he maintains our standards brilliantly.”

