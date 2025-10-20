Bradford Bulls have released five members of their squad following their return to Super League, including three that have previous top-flight experience.

The Bulls finished third on the Championship ladder in 2025 before bowing out of the play-offs away against eventual champions Toulouse Olympique at the semi-final stage.

Kurt Haggerty has taken charge as their new head coach ahead of 2026, with the West Yorkshire outfit seeing their long-awaited return to Super League confirmed via the IMG gradings.

Chris Hill and Michael Lawrence had already announced their retirements, and now, a further five players have departed Odsal.

Former Super League trio among quintet released by Bradford Bulls following promotion

Of the five, three have featured in Super League prior: Kieran Gill, Nathan Mason and Tom Holmes.

Gill’s four Super League appearances all came for Castleford Tigers, and saw him grab four tries.

The only one of the quintet to have been granted a release as opposed to coming to the end of their contract, he has spent the last four seasons at Odsal, scoring 74 tries in 111 games across all competitions.

Fellow departee Nathan Mason scored five tries in 15 games for the Bulls between 2023 and 2025, and has 60 Super League appearances on his CV having played for Huddersfield, London, Leigh and Wakefield in the top-flight.

Elsewhere, Tom Holmes will also move on to pastures new having spent the same length of time at Odsal, scoring 31 tries in 68 appearances across all competitions.

The utility back will not add to his 32 Super League appearances next year, with those coming between Castleford and Huddersfield.

New Zealand-born Scotland international Bayley Liu and Australian ace Tyran Ott are the other two players to have been released by the Bulls.

Liu grabbed two tries in ten games this term following his off-season arrival from Sheffield, while Ott’s Odsal stint produced two tries in 33 games having arrived in 2024.

Bradford’s press release states: “Talks remain ongoing with a number of players, with further announcements to follow in due course.

“We thank each and everyone who has worn our shirt with pride and been part of our journey back into Super League.

“Individual tributes will be paid to those departing on our social media channels in the coming days and weeks.”