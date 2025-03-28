League 1 outfit Keighley Cougars have announced the termination, by mutual consent, of former Super League star and rugby league stalwart Jarrod Sammut’s contract.

Utility back Sammut, who turned 38 in February, only joined Keighley ahead of the 2025 campaign and has played three games for the Cougars so far this term.

When he debuted in the Challenge Cup against York, the League 1 side became the eleventh different club he’d donned a shirt for in rugby league having also featured across both codes on the international front for Malta.

Now, New South Wales native Sammut is on the hunt for his next home, with his career appearance tally already well above the 300-mark.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League’s landmarks leading up to 5,000th game – Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves, St Helens all involved

Former Super League star Jarrod Sammut sees League 1 contract terminated

Having played for Penrith Panthers 38 times in the NRL before joining Crusaders back in 2010, the veteran now needs just five more games to hit the milestone of 300 club career appearances in the British game.

As well as those already mentioned, Sammut’s club list includes Bradford Bulls, Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers, London Broncos, Workington Town, Wigan Warriors, Leigh – when they were still under the ‘Centurions’ tagline – and Barrow Raiders.

Over 100 of his appearances at club level came in Super League, and Sammut – via his heritage – has been capped nine times by Malta in the 13-a-side code as well as once in rugby union.

Keighley announced the playmaker’s departure from Cougar Park via social media on Friday afternoon.

The League 1 outfit’s post on X (@Cougarmania) reads: “Keighley Cougars can confirm the termination of Jarrod Sammut’s playing contract by mutual consent.

“We wish Jarrod the best of luck in the future and thank him for his efforts during his time at the club.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Salford Red Devils pay update as latest on Wigan Warriors game explained