Canberra Raiders hooker Danny Levi has confirmed he will be leaving the club at the end of the season – and has insisted he wants to continue playing on in 2026.

The former Huddersfield Giants star has been linked with a return to Super League already this year and the prospect of the 29-year-old heading back to England appears to be on the table once again.

Levi returned to Australia at the end of the 2022 campaign, having spent a very impressive year in England with the Giants.

He was a regular in the Canberra side in 2024, making 24 appearances for Ricky Stuart’s side – but he has found opportunities much more difficult to come by this year. In fact, Levi has been limited to just two NRL appearances, with 21 games in the New South Wales Cup for the Raiders instead.

But, in taking to social media to confirm his exit from Canberra, Levi appeared to confirm he was not done with rugby league at the highest level yet, asking: “Who’s hiring?”

He posted: “Thank you Canberra for making the last 3 years home for me and my little family. Great town, Great people and the best bunch of boys! Not sure where the journey leads next but will always be forever greatful!

“Raider #388 signing out! Who’s hiring?”

Levi would undoubtedly be a fine pick-up for any Super League side on the hunt for a hooker in 2026. With the increase in the overseas quota, it would make any return to England more likely too, as most clubs have traditionally completed their overseas recruitment by this stage in the year.

However, Levi may yet decide to return in Australia and push for another NRL contract. The hooker began his career with Newcastle and has also had spells with Brisbane and Manly throughout his playing days.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Ranking every Super League club’s average attendance in 2025, with SIX clubs above 10,000

👉🏻 Grading each of Super League’s bottom six in 2025 with Warrington getting the lowest marks

👉🏻 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves seals NRL return in 2026 as new role revealed

👉🏻 Hull FC prop ‘wants to return to NRL’ in 2026 despite new deal – report