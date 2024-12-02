Former Super League stalwart receives astonishing international call up at 42

Ex-Super League stalwart Peter Lupton has been named in the USA squad for their two-game series against South Africa in Pretoria at the age of 42!

Cumbria-born Lupton made close to 300 appearances in the British game, including over 170 in Super League alone.

Donning the shirts of London Broncos, hometown club Whitehaven, Hull FC, Castleford Tigers, North Wales Crusaders, Workington Town and Barrow Raiders, he scored 67 tries.

On the international front, the utility represented Wales six times, including in the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

His connection to the States began in 2016 when he joined Boston 13s, a club he’d also go on to coach.

Lupton went on to spend time with rugby union outfits New England Free Jacks and Boston Irish Wolfhounds before making a rugby league return when he made his debut for the US in December 2023 against Jamaica.

The veteran also featured for the Hawks in March against Canada in Las Vegas, and will now be in line to earn caps number three and four for his adopted homeland at the age of 42!

Named in Sean Rutgerson’s 19-man squad for this winter’s two-match series alongside Boston 13s team-mate Anson Jiang, Lupton’s 43rd birthday will come in March.

In this two-game series against South Africa, the first match comes on Wednesday, December 4 at Centurion Rugby Club with the second Test then on Saturday, December 7 at Grizzlies Rugby Club.

The matches will be for world ranking points, and both squads can be seen below. Ex-Salford Red Devils winger and WWE star Daniel Vidot also features in the USA squad!

USA: Anson Jiang, Peter Lupton (Boston 13s) Tevita Bryce, Kyle Granby, Derek Lipscomb, Dom Sofe, Anthony Russo (Brooklyn Kings) Ryan Burroughs, Max Dacey, Ethan Ferrick, Daniel Vidot (DC Cavalry) Ryan Bannerot, Mason McCrory, David Washington (Jacksonville Axemen) Ulice Gillard, Wes Piggins, Andre Williams (Southwest Florida Copperheads) Joe Eichner, Gunnar Johnson (Tampa Mayhem)

South Africa: Allan Kasselman, Brandan Le Sar, Chrisjan Meyer, CP Louw, Dylan Venter, Franco van Deventer, Heinrich Rademeyer, Jason Makari, Jean Coetzer, Marcelle Corneelsen, Simba Janga, Wessel Cronje, Wynand de Sousa (Harlequins RL), James Cambell, Junaide Seedat, C-Jay Strauss, Frikkie Jansen, Graig Pienaar, Rourke Lyte-Mason (Nigel Rabbitohs)

