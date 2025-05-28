Former Super League stalwart Tony Gigot has announced his retirement after helping Albi to their first French Elite Championship title in 48 years.

Gigot – who joined Albi back in 2023 – kicked five goals in last weekend’s 26-16 Grand Final triumph against Carcassonne at the Parc des Sports et de l’Amitié in Narbonne.

With his retirement announced earlier this week, that domestic triumph has proven to be the final game of the 34-year-old’s rugby league career, which began back in 2010 with Catalans Dragons.

Former Super League stalwart, Lance Todd Trophy winner announces retirement following domestic triumph

Born in Avignon, Gigot amassed 199 appearances at club level in the British game, with the bulk of those coming in Super League.

The versatile back played 143 games in a Catalans shirt across two stints, and scooped the Lance Todd Trophy for his man-of-the-match performance in their 2018 Challenge Cup final victory against Warrington Wolves.

Toulouse Olympique, Wakefield Trinity, Toronto Wolfpack, London Broncos and London Skolars were the other clubs he represented in the British game.

Back in France, the veteran enjoyed three separate stints with hometown club Avignon before linking up with Albi in 2023.

During the first of those stints in 2013, Gigot was permitted an early release so he could try to earn an NRL deal. After a pre-season with St George Illawarra Dragons, it was Cronulla Sharks that eventually handed him a one-year contract.

His time Down Under didn’t bring a first-grade appearance though, and Gigot returned for his second stint at Catalans come the end of the year.

On the international scene, Gigot amassed 19 caps for France, featuring in both the 2013 and 2021 editions of the Rugby League World Cup.

Catalans sent their congratulations on to Gigot with a social media post on Wednesday morning, writing on X: “What a career ❤️💛

“Tony Gigot has announced his decision to hang up his boots. Congratulations on your amazing career!”

