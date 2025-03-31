Former Super League stalwart announces retirement with honest admission made

Former Super League stalwart Craig Kopczak has announced his retirement with immediate effect, admitting his ‘body has had enough’.

Kopczak, who was the captain of Wales at one stage of his career, turned 38 in December having helped Oldham to the League 1 title last term.

The veteran forward penned a two-year deal at Boundary Park ahead of 2024, so was contracted until the end of the current campaign, but hasn’t been able to take to the field thus far in 2025 through injury issues.

Having earned 20 caps for Wales via his heritage, the Bradfordian calls time on his career having played more than 430 games and donned the shirts of seven different clubs.

Kopczak’s senior bow came back in April 2006 for hometown club Bradford Bulls, with his debut against Huddersfield Giants one of almost 300 appearances in Super League.

He would go on to represent Halifax Panthers, Huddersfield, Salford Red Devils, Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers prior to linking up with Oldham.

As the Roughyeds announced his retirement on Monday evening, he said: “It is a decision I have been thinking about for a while now and my body has had enough. The time has come, as upsetting as it is. I have no doubts.

“I’m leaving the club in fantastic hands and I wish them all the very best. I’m hugely proud of my achievements and I could not have done it all without the sacrifices of my family.

“They have put up with a lot from me, and I’m really proud of what I have achieved.

“I wanted to keep going this year, but every rugby league player will come to a stage in their mind and in their heart when you know it is done, and when the time is right. That time is now.”

The 38-year-old featured 20 times across all competition’s for Sean Long’s Oldham side last year, scoring four tries en-route to the third tier title.

Roughyeds chairman Bill Quinn added: “He is a great guy, a lovely man and as soon as we met him I felt that.

“You can tell that he will always give his all, but he also knows when the time is right to stop.

“It is sad but these things happen in sport, and from myself, Mike (Ford, Managing Director) and the board we wish him well for the future.

“It has been great having him and he will always be welcome at Oldham.”