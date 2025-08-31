Former Super League stalwart among 9 stars to extend stays with League 1 club

Former Super League stalwart Adam Sidlow is one of nine players that have extended their contract with League 1 outfit Swinton Lions for 2026.

Prop Sidlow, who will turn 38 in October, joined Swinton ahead of the 2025 campaign following his exit from top-flight side Salford Red Devils.

The veteran had played just one Super League game for the Red Devils in 2025, but that sole game saw him chalk up his 150th appearance in the top tier.

He has since gone on to feature 19 times across all competitions for Paul Wood’s Lions this term, with their season having come to an end last weekend as they beat Rochdale Hornets in their final game of the campaign.

A Lancashire Academy player in his youth, Sidlow had two stints with Salford. In-between those two, he spent time with Bradford Bulls, Toronto Wolfpack and Leigh as well as Widnes Vikings and Workington Town.

Across all competitions, he now has 384 senior appearances on his CV having scored 75 tries in the process, including one in the colours of Swinton this year: with that coming against Newcastle Thunder in March.

The Lions have now announced 13 retentions for 2026, with four having been confirmed in one swoop last weekend in the shape of Jack Stevens, Gavin Rodden, George Roby and Kenny Baker.

All of the retention announcements have been made via social media, with each player commenting on their extension as well as head coach Wood.

Jonny Openshaw, Ethan Fitzgerald, Louie Roberts, Aaron Lynch, Jordan Brown and Ellis Anderson have all also been tied down by the League 1 club for next year.

So too have the young duo of Harry Higham and Reece Briers. Higham is the son of Leigh cult hero Micky, while Reece is the son of Warrington Wolves legend and current St Helens assistant coach Lee.