Former Super League forward closes in on NRL return with suitors identified

Former Catalans Dragons forward Siosiua Taukeiaho has again been linked with return to the NRL for 2025 following his departure from Super League.

The former Tonga international is set to join Manly Sea Eagles on a train and trial deal ahead of the 2025 campaign, according to Australian publication The Daily Telegraph.

Taukeiaho has been linked with moves to Canterbury Bulldogs and his former club Sydney Roosters following his exit from Catalans Dragons midway through the 2024 season: but none of them materialised.

And now, fresh reports from The Daily Telegraph suggest that Taukeiaho will be handed an NRL lifeline by the Sea Eagles on a train and trial contract, with a view to making Anthony Seibold’s top 30 squad for 2025.

LRL RECOMMENDS: The NRL superstars free to speak to other clubs, including Australian icons

Taukeiaho had a rather unforgettable spell in Super League, making just 10 appearances for Catalans Dragons over an injury-plagued two seasons, with one of those appearances coming in their defeat to Wigan Warriors in the 2023 Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford before having his contract terminated in July this year alongside his team-mates Jayden Nikorima and Damel Diakhate.

Taukeiaho was linked with a move to the Bulldogs last year: but the move fell through late on after failing his medical tests on a foot injury, and he ultimately returned to Catalans in pre-season.

He is now set to gain an opportunity to kickstart his NRL career again with Manly.

Auckland-born Taukeiaho made his NRL debut for New Zealand Warriors back in 2013, and moved to the Roosters the following season.

It was at the Roosters where he become a household name in the NRL, having scored 13 tries and kicked 63 goals in 167 appearances for the Chooks, helping Trent Robinson’s side win two NRL Grand Finals as well as two World Club Challenge titles.

Taukeiaho made his international debut for birth nation New Zealand in 2015 before switching allegiances to Tonga. He has represented Tonga in two World Cups, being named in the Team of the Tournament at the Rugby League World Cup back in 2017 as Tonga went down to England in the semi-finals.

Taukeiaho has won 15 caps in total for Tonga and one for New Zealand.

READ NEXT: Departing St Helens star makes surprise retirement call after Super League exit