Former Super League quartet Jason Clark, Wayne Collins, David Furner and Tyrone McCarthy will all form part of South Sydney Rabbitohs’ coaching team in 2025.

The Bunnies, who finished 16th in the NRL in the season just gone, have appointed ex-England and Great Britain chief Wayne Bennet as their new head coach from 2025.

With Bennett penning a three-year deal which runs until the end of the 2027 season, the club have now confirmed the rest of their coaching staff for next year – and their respective roles.

Former Super League quartet see NRL roles confirmed for 2025

35-year-old Clark, who made 85 appearances for Warrington Wolves between 2019 and 2022, has been promoted to Football Manager.

The ex-loose forward – who won the NRL Grand Final with Canterbury Bulldogs in 2014 and the Challenge Cup with Warrington in 2019 – had previously been the Bunnies‘ Pathways Wellbeing Manager.

Former hooker Collins made 29 appearances for Leeds Rhinos in 1997 and played a further eight games for Dewsbury Rams the following year. Come 2025, he will be the head coach of South’s New South Wales Cup side.

Now 57, Collins previously spent a stint as the club’s assistant coach, winning the Premiership during that time.

Furner meanwhile has moved into the Head of Pathways role ahead of 2025 having returned to the club in April as assistant to then-head coach Jason Demetriou.

The veteran coach is now 53, and previously spent a few months at the helm of Leeds in Super League, appointed on a three-year contract ahead of 2019 but departing Headingley within the first year of that deal.

During his playing days, Furner was a Grand Final winner with the Rhinos in 2004. The three-time Kangaroos international played 52 games for Leeds as well as 58 for Wigan Warriors prior.

Rounding off the Bunnies’ ex-Super League quartet is 18-time Ireland international Tyrone McCarthy. Born in Warrington, he came through the ranks with his hometown club to make 43 senior appearances for the Wolves.

Lifting the Challenge Cup in 2009 with the Wire, McCarthy went on to play for Salford Red Devils, Leigh – then Centurions -, Wakefield Trinity, Hull KR and Swinton Lions as well as spending time Down Under with St George Illawarra Dragons.

Having turned 36 in April, he will work closely with Furner as Souths’ Pathways Skill Acquisition Coach in 2025.

