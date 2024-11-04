Ex-Super League ace Ben Reynolds has secured his long-term future, penning a new three-year deal with Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers.

Half-back Reynolds featured 16 times for boyhood club Featherstone in 2024 across three separate stints in what was a chaotic year for the playmaker.

At the end of the 2023 campaign, the 30-year-old joined Fev and began 2024 playing for them in the 1895 Cup. By the end of February though, he’d been snapped up by Super League outfit Hull KR, inking a two-year deal at Craven Park.

Just two appearances came for KR though, sandwiching a game back with Fev on dual-registration, before he joined rivals Hull FC on loan.

And after five games on loan in West Hull, the Robins recalled him and immediately released the veteran, allowing him to be picked back up by Fev on a permanent basis.

Former Super League playmaker secures long-term future with Championship club

Having also featured as a loanee for the Flatcappers in 2019, with Wakefield Trinity then his parent club, Reynolds now has a total of 22 appearances to his name for the Post Office Road outfit.

It would appear he’s likely to add quite a few more games to that tally over the next three years though, having now put pen to paper on a deal which runs until the end of the 2027 season with James Ford’s side.

Reynolds said: “I’m delighted to have signed a new deal here at Featherstone.

“After I rejoined the club, the growth we made together as a group I feel was there for all to see and I’m excited to see what we can achieve over the next few seasons.

“I love the club, the boys and the fans so it was an easy decision for me to stay. I have no doubt Featherstone is on the up and I’m pleased to be a part of it.”

As well as the clubs already mentioned, the Pontefract native has also donned a shirt for Leigh Leopards, York, Dewsbury Rams, Castleford Tigers and Doncaster to this point in his career.

A Challenge Cup winner with Leigh in 2023, he’s amassed a total of 210 senior appearances and 70 tries, kicking 563 goals as well as one drop goal.

Fev head coach Ford added: “Even though Ben spent some time away from the club last season, the impact he made at the start of the year and then once he returned was huge, so we’re thrilled to be able to sign him up long-term.

“Ben brings plenty of attacking threat to our team. His organisational skills and kicking game are second to none and he’s established himself as a real leader at the club.

“We can’t wait to see him lead the boys around for the next few years.”

