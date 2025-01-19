Former Super League, NRL, State of Origin veteran lands new club Down Under for 2025

Former Super League, NRL and State of Origin star James Maloney has landed a new deal for 2025 – joining boyhood club Ourimbah-Wyoming Magpies.

Three-time Australia international Maloney had spent part of the 2024 season as an assistant coach in the NRL with North Queensland Cowboys.

But having penned a two-year deal, he was sacked by the club before the end of the campaign due to an alleged drink driving charge.

Returning to his native New South Wales following that dismissal, the 38-year-old will now don the boots once again this year for the Magpies – who ply their trade in the Central Coast Division at county level.

Maloney arrives at Bill Sohier Park on the back of a professional career which saw him make more than 300 appearances.

249 of those games came in the NRL, featuring for Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters, Cronulla and Penrith Panthers – twice crowned a champion, first with the Roosters in 2013 and then again with the Sharks three years later.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the half-back enjoyed stints in Super League with Catalans Dragons and in the French Elite donning a shirt for Lezignan.

Making 14 appearances for NSW in Origin games, Maloney also represented the Kangaroos in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, grabbing a try in a big win against Lebanon.

The Magpies announced his signing for 2025 via social media earlier this week, posting on Instagram: “WELCOME HOME JIMMY ⚫️⚪️

“With a bucket load of NRL experience including two NRL premierships and 14 State of Origin games, Jimmy cannot wait for the 2025 season to start.

“This is a huge opportunity for all our players to be mentored and play with one of the greats of the game… get excited Maggies ⚪️⚫️”

