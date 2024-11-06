Former Super League Man of Steel agrees deal to join Championship club

Ambitious Championship club York Knights have confirmed the capture of former Castleford Tigers captain Paul McShane on a two-year deal.

The former Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel has agreed to drop down from Super League for the first time in his career, and has linked up with Mark Applegarth’s side in a move that represents a significant capture for the Knights.

The 34-year-old has established a reputation as one of Super League’s standout hookers throughout his time at the Tigers, where he made well over 200 appearances across ten seasons.

And it was during his time at Castleford when McShane was crowned Super League’s best player in 2020, as well as earning England honours in the process.

But despite speculation McShane could head to Australia to finish his career, he will instead go part-time with York as they look to continue their push towards becoming a Super League club.

And McShane admitted the ambition York have shown was part of the reason he was attracted to the Knights.

“It’s really exciting. It’s a new challenge and the role I’m going in to is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” he said. It’s a great opportunity at a good club, with a good team and a good coaching set up already in place.

“They’re ambitious and want to push for Super League. If I can play a part in that, that’ll be great.”

York head coach Applegarth added: “I’m really delighted to have Paul on board. I’m really looking forward to working with him and helping get him started on his professional coaching journey as well. First and foremost, we’ve signed him as a player. He’s still got some quality years ahead of him.

“He’s been there and done it all in terms of what he’s achieved in his role at Castleford. He’ll add a lot of leadership to the team. He’ll be a mentor for a lot of our younger players. He also knows the standard needed to achieve at top level rugby, so I’m absolutely delighted to have Paul on board.”

