Former Super League man lands League 1 leadership role for 2025

Former Bradford youngster Nathan Conroy, who featured four times in the top-flight for the Bulls, has been named as one of Cornwall’s captains for 2025.

Conroy – who played for both West Bowling and Dudley Hill as a junior – made those four Super League appearances between 2013 and 2014, when he was still a teenager. He also featured in two Challenge Cup games for the Bulls, his boyhood club.

Since his exit from Odsal, he has donned a shirt for a whole host of clubs including Dewsbury Rams, Keighley Cougars, Coventry Bears (now Midlands Hurricanes), Hunslet, Cornwall and – at community level – York Acorn.

Able to slot into the halves or at nine, Conroy will turn 30 in March and has made 27 appearances for Cornwall to date. The first eight of those came back in 2022, with the remaining 19 coming since his return to the club last April.

Former Super League man Nathan Conroy lands League 1 leadership role for 2025

The Choughs – who finished bottom of League 1 last year – had their first competitive game of 2025 on Sunday, losing out 52-0 at home to North Wales Crusaders in the Second Round of the Challenge Cup.

Ahead of that clash, they announced via social media that boss Mike Abbott had appointed three captains for 2025, including Conroy.

Utility forwards David Weetman and Jake Lloyd are the other two, and between the pair, there are just over 100 senior appearances in the game.

Weetman has games on his CV for Workington Town, Newcastle Thunder and Midlands Hurricanes as well as Cornwall.

All 47 of Lloyd’s first-team appearances to date meanwhile have come in a Cornwall shirt, making his bow for the club back in 2022.

Here are your Cornwall Captains for 2025! 😍 Nathan Conroy, David Weetman and Jake Lloyd will be our official leadership team this season! 👏 Get behind them for our Clash with North Wales Crusaders tomorrow at 1pm! 🔥 See you there. #kernowkynsa #rugbyleague ⚫🟡 pic.twitter.com/UM4Z3WUtk9 — Cornwall RLFC (@CornwallRLFC) January 25, 2025

