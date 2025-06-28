Former Super League icon emerges as shock favourite for PNG NRL job

Former Wakefield Trinity star Jason Demetriou has been touted as the ‘raging hot favourite’ to see off competition from Wayne Bennett and become the first coach of the NRL’s franchise in Papua New Guinea.

Bennett had been tipped this week to become the franchise’s first coach when they enter the NRL in 2027. However, South Sydney Rabbitohs are understood to be keen on tying Bennett down to a new deal that would see him finish his coaching career with the club.

And a fresh report from the Daily Telegraph has tipped up Demetriou as the man who will now be given the task of leading the PNG side into the NRL.

Demetriou is well-placed to take on such a role, given how he is currently the head coach of the Kumuls national side. He is also willing to move to Port Moresby full-time to give the role his full backing.

The NRL are still keen for Bennett to take on a senior role above Demetriou but it now looks as though the one-time Super League icon will get the coaching role in PNG.

Demetriou was sacked from South Sydney last year and has worked in the media in the NRL since leaving the position.

But he now looks set for a return to club coaching when PNG’s new side enter the competition.

Demetriou confirmed the reports too, telling the Telegraph: “I’m ready to step back into the NRL.

“The PNG role is an exciting opportunity and one I would be very interested in.

“Having seen first-hand the work the ARLC have been doing in PNG, there’s no doubt the bid will have an enormous impact on the country.”

