Former Super League ace Josh Jones has announced the news that he has been diagnosed with stage 2 Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) at the age of just 31.

Eight days after leaving Huddersfield Giants by mutual consent, Jones – who also featured in rugby union for both Exeter Chiefs and Taunton – announced his retirement last September.

The Leyland-born forward – a Grand Final winner with St Helens in 2014 – made four appearances for the Giants in 2023, and had been sidelined for most of the campaign due to concussion-related issues.

Former Super League forward Josh Jones reveals shock brain condition diagnosis

A little over 10 months on from his retirement, Wednesday morning saw Jones announce his diagnosis on X (@Jdjones26).

CTE is a progressive and fatal brain disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries, including concussions and repeated blows to the head.

My friends and family, After a challenging few months I wanted to share that I have been diagnosed with stage 2 Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). 1/2. — Joshua Jones (@Jdjones26) July 31, 2024

Across two separate posts, the 31-year-old wrote: “My friends and family, after a challenging few months, I wanted to share that I have been diagnosed with stage 2 Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

“The news has come as a shock for me and my family, and has brought significant changes to my life and the lives of those closest to me.

“My family and I appreciate your support through this difficult period.

“Much love, Josh”

Jones made 280 club career appearances in league, featuring for Salford Red Devils, Hull FC and Rochdale Hornets as well as his aforementioned stints at Saints and Huddersfield.

A Chorley Panthers and Leyland Warriors junior, the forward was also capped three times for Great Britain during the 2019 Lions Tour.

On the back of a season which saw him reach the Grand Final with Salford, he featured for Wayne Bennett’s side against Tonga in Hamilton and against New Zealand in both Auckland and Christchurch respectively.