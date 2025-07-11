Former Super League duo in Championship swap move ahead of unique fixture

Sheffield Eagles ace Morgan Smith and Oldham back Danny Craven have swapped employers for the rest of the 2025 season, with Smith heading to the Roughyeds and Craven moving to South Yorkshire.

The pair both bring heaps of Super League experience to their new employers, with Smith making 73 across his spells at Warrington Wolves, London Broncos, Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC, while Craven has 69 top-flight appearances to his name, all of which came with Widnes Vikings.

In a bizarre twist of fate, both men could make their debuts for their new employers against the clubs they’ve just left, as Oldham host Sheffield this Sunday.

‘ Morgan is a quality half-back and hopefully still has the best years of his career ahead of him’

Smith, who only joined the Eagles ahead of the 2025 season, has put pen to paper on an 18-month deal with Oldham, and follows the likes of Zane Musgrove in joining the ambitious Championship club mid-season.

“I’m excited and this has happened quite quickly,” Smith said on the move.

“Oldham are a top team and it is good to be coming to a top team. I hope I can add my little bit to the group and help us win games.

“I have just turned 27 and I want to play at the highest level for as long as possible. I have had experience in Super League and hopefully I have grown as a player and person to help Oldham push to get up there too.”

Also commenting on the move for Smith, Oldham head coach, Sean Long, said: “As soon as we were aware that Danny would be leaving we had to move to make sure we were covered. Morgan is a quality half-back and hopefully still has the best years of his career ahead of him, so I am looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the team.”

Roughyeds’ managing director, Mike Ford, added: “Danny approached us to leave the club after being offered a contract for the next 18 months with Sheffield. At the time we couldn’t match it and decided to grant the release on the basis that we would acquire Morgan. We wish Danny all the best and welcome Morgan to the club.”

Smith has made 10 appearances in his time with the Eagles, scoring six tries in the process.

‘I’m pleased to have it sorted’

Craven joined Oldham ahead of the 2024 campaign and played a key role in firing them to promotion from League One with 11 tries in 22 appearances. He has also gone onto make 12 appearances for the club this season, scoring four tries in the process.

“I’m pleased to have it sorted. It’s been quite a hectic couple of days, but I’m hoping to hit the ground running,” Craven said on his switch to Sheffield.

“I’ve just met all the players, and they’ve all been very welcoming. I’ve also obviously spoken to Craig quite a bit, and I spoke to him before when he was at Batley over his Testimonial stuff so I’ve got a bit of history with him in that aspect, but I’m looking forward to working under him.”

There is still a bit of confusion over the exact length of his contract, with the Eagles announcing he is with the club until the end of the 2025 season, but Oldham have suggested he was offered an 18-month deal by Sheffield.

