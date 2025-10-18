Former Catalans Dragons coach Trent Robinson believes that Australia will provide a clean sweep in this year’s Ashes series, beating England 3-0 on home soil.

Robinson is currently in the northern hemisphere helping France prepare for their vital Rugby League World Cup qualifier against Jamaica.

The French and the Australians have been training together in England this week, in anticipation of the Kangaroos’ first Test against Shaun Wane’s side next Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

And with Robinson witnessing first-hand how sharp the Australians look in training, he is adamant that the series is only going one way: the way of the travelling tourists.

“I think Australia will win three-nil,” Robinson said to the Sydney Morning Herald in a defiant and bold prediction.

“There is an intensity about the guys and there is enough youth in there to bring some speed and dynamic play. I believe in their quality.”

Robinson did credit England, saying he believes the hosts will bring an ’emotional tilt’ that could give them a chance in some games.

However, he insisted that the quality of the Kangaroos will ultimately prove to be too strong – with the physicality of the tourists likely to be significant when it matters most.

He continued: “England will come with a real emotional tilt. They will be proud and it will be a physical contest but I think Australia will outplay them on the back of that.”

Both nations have been talking up their chances and with the Kangaroos now officially in England for the series, the anticipation is ramping up with Wembley now just a week away.

Hopes are high that a big crowd will be in London for the game, before two sold-out fixtures at Liverpool and Leeds to close out a mouthwatering series, the first Ashes series of its kind for over 20 years.