Former St Helens and Leigh Leopards ace Tom Nisbet has extended his stay at Championship outfit Oldham, penning a contract until the end of 2027 with the option of a further 12 months.

Nisbet – who will turn 27 next month – made the move to Boundary Park ahead of the 2026 campaign following a stint Down Under donning a shirt for the Townsville Blackhawks in the Queensland Cup.

The outside-back has not missed a game for the Roughyeds this term, helping Alan Kilshaw’s side to a third-place finish in the Championship.

Currently in the midst of the play-offs, Oldham have now tied Nisbet down for at least another season.

‘I’ve chosen to stay on and I’m looking forward to it… you can expect the same enthusiasm and the same amount of hard work’

Nisbet is a product of Super League heavyweights Saints’ youth system and played one first-team game in their colours: with that coming against Salford Red Devils back in October 2020.

Six years on, Oldham’s defeat at home to Widnes Vikings last weekend in the first week of the play-offs brought his 50th career appearance in the British game.

The Roughyeds are now gearing up for an eliminator tie at home against Midlands Hurricanes. As his new deal was announced, Nisbet said: “I’ve chosen to stay on and I’m looking forward to it.

“You can expect the same enthusiasm and the same amount of hard work. Hopefully we can keep building on what we’re doing this year.

“Playing under Alan Kilshaw is different to how I was coached last year – it’s a bit more of an aggressive coaching style and that suits me and how I play.

“We’re still building. We’re still miles away from what we want to be and the squad we’re building for next year, I think, is going to be just as good as this year, if not better.”

‘We’re delighted to have him committed to the club and looking forward to seeing him continue to develop and contribute over the coming seasons’

Nisbet made his first debut for Oldham back in 2021 as a loanee during his time as a Saints player.

The 26-year-old also featured on loan for Leigh before joining them on a permanent basis ahead of the 2023 campaign, and during his time at the Leopards’ Den, made loan appearances for both Widnes and Rochdale Hornets.

He has scored 19 career tries in the UK to date, including 13 this season for the Roughyeds.

Oldham head coach Kilshaw added: “Tom has been a really important part of what we’ve done this season and his versatility has been a huge asset to us.

“He’s shown his quality in all three positions he’s played (wing, centre and full-back), adapted really well to whatever role we’ve asked him to take on.

“Importantly, he’s been incredibly durable, playing in every game this season.

“He’s a player who brings a really good standard to the group and someone we know we can rely on week in, week out.

“He also has a great habit of challenging the coaching staff in most training sessions and games, sometimes probably a little more than we’d like!

“But that competitive edge is part of what makes Tom the player he is.

“We’re delighted to have him committed to the club and looking forward to seeing him continue to develop and contribute over the coming seasons.”

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