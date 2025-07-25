Oldham forward Ted Chapelhow has seen his season cut short through injury, requiring surgery on a severely damaged finger.

Chapelhow – who surpassed the milestone of 200 senior career appearances earlier this year – has featured 23 times across all competitions in 2025 for the Roughyeds.

Scoring three tries, he has been battling on through the pain in recent weeks, with Sean Long’s side aiming to seal a top-four finish in the Championship following last year’s promotion.

But having sought advice from a consultant, he has been advised to undergo surgery on the issue immediately, ruling him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Former Super League ace suffers season-ending injury as Championship club confirm blow

Having picked up the injury during their defeat at Toulouse Olympique back on June 21, Oldham confirmed the blow in a press release earlier this week.

The 29-year-old said: “Every game, it (the finger) is getting more and more damaged so I need to look longer term and get it sorted and try not to lose it!”

“I have basically ripped all the tendons off my finger which is nasty and would have been better off breaking it. It’s sport and I have been very lucky not to have had serious injury, but that is me done for the year now.

“I think this has been one of my better years but at the end of the day you can’t help it and I am happy with the work I have put in.

“I’ll now support the boys and they won’t get rid of me home or away.

“The luxury that Sean has got is that although it is a blow me being injured, there are hungry lads on the sidelines waiting to prove a point. A top-four finish is there for us, fingers crossed – no pun intended.

“I’m gutted because I have never been in playoff rugby so to miss out is bitter-sweet for me but I’m going to enjoy watching.”

Chapelhow donned a shirt for Whitehaven, Widnes Vikings, Bradford Bulls, North Wales Crusaders and Newcastle Thunder prior to linking up with Oldham in 2023.

The Roughyeds host strugglers Hunslet on Sunday, and having lost the ex-Super League ace for the remainder of the year, boss Long added: “Ted has pushed through this for the last five weeks for us, but ultimately his season is now finished.

“It is a blow because he’s been fantastic.”