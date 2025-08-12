Ambitious Championship outfit Oldham have handed experienced prop Ted Chapelhow a new two-year deal running until the end of the 2027 season.

Chapelhow, whose twin brother Jay also plays for the Roughyeds, has been with Oldham since the beginning of the 2024 campaign.

Having helped Sean Long’s side to the League 1 title last term, the 29-year-old featured 23 times across all competitions this season before seeing his campaign cut short through a finger injury.

With 47 appearances on his CV for the Championship outfit, the Runcorn native has now penned a new contract at Boundary Park.

Former Super League ace extends Championship stay as club announce new deal

Chapelhow donned a shirt for Whitehaven, Widnes Vikings, Bradford Bulls, North Wales Crusaders and Newcastle Thunder prior to linking up with Oldham in 2023.

As his new contract was announced, he said: “I’m buzzing to be a part of this journey and to have another two years at Oldham is something I am very grateful for.

“I have been very vocal about this being probably the best part of my career on and off the field. I am enjoying my rugby, which I lost for a couple of years before Oldham.

“I’m happy, I think the club are happy, so I think it works.

“”It is mad how far we have come, but we are not even scratching the surface yet. There is a bigger journey to come and I am very happy to be a part of getting the club to where it should be.

“The vision gives you the hunger to stay. I love the fans, I love the ground and I feel like I am playing my best rugby. This club has ambition and that is what I want – ambition and drive keeps you hungry and wanting more.

“I am still learning too – off (assistant) Joe Wardle, (head coach) Sean Long and some of the senior lads. They are teaching me stuff at 29, so it is an environment in which I can improve.”

Having previously played at the highest level in Super League for Widnes, Chapelhow – who will turn 30 in September – ticked past the milestone of 200 senior career appearances earlier this year.

Oldham boss Long added: “Ted has been a key part of this team from the moment he came in and I am happy that he is staying with us.

“His performances this year have been terrific and he is a popular member of our squad.”