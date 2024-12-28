Ex-Super League playmaker Nathan Conroy has penned a new one-year deal with Cornwall for 2025 with his 30th birthday on the horizon.

Conroy, who featured for both West Bowling and Dudley Hill as a junior, featured four times in the top-flight in total for boyhood club Bradford Bulls.

Those four Super League appearances came between 2013 and 2014, when he was still a teenager, alongside a further two games for the Bulls in the Challenge Cup.

Since his departure from Odsal, Conroy – now 29 – has donned a shirt for a whole host of clubs including Dewsbury Rams, Keighley Cougars, Coventry Bears (now Midlands Hurricanes), Hunslet, Cornwall and – at community level – York Acorn.

Having played eight games for Cornwall back in 2022, he returned to The Memorial Ground for a second stint in April and has since added a further 18 appearances for the club to his tally.

Former Super League ace agrees fresh League 1 deal for 2025

Conroy – able to slot into the halves or at hooker – will turn 30 in March, and has now relocated to the South West as he pens a contract extension with the club.

The Choughs announced his new deal on Christmas Eve, and he said: “I love Cornwall. As a club, it’s been one of my favourite teams that I’ve played for in my career.

“The lads and staff down there are some of the best lads I’ve played with, so it made it a no-brainer for me to re-sign.

“We weren’t that far off last year, so hopefully we can build on that experience and kick on and cause teams some trouble.

“With my experience, I hope I can lead from the front and lead by example.”

Cornwall finished 8th in League 1 in 2024, winning three of their 20 games, and two of Conroy’s six tries last term came in the most recent of those successes – a 44-34 victory at Newcastle Thunder in July.

Head coach Mike Abbott added: “(Nathan) Conroy is a great signing. The different clubs he turned down to come to Cornwall is a testament to his commitment to the club.

“He brings great direction and leadership. You look at a lot of the best moments throughout last year and you can almost guarantee he had a hand in them.”

