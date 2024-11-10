Former St Helens youngster completes Championship switch for 2025

Widnes Vikings have completed the signing of young forward McKenzie Buckley following his departure from Super League side St Helens.

Now 20, Buckley made his debut for Saints as a teenager back in April 2022, featuring in a defeat at Castleford Tigers.

One of 11 players to depart the Totally Wicked Stadium at the end of the 2024 campaign, the youngster has gone on to feature on dual-registration/loan for both North Wales Crusaders and Whitehaven.

Buckley’s next move has now been confirmed, with Widnes announcing his signing.

A regular feature among Saints’ first-team squad in the season just gone, the forward has penned a one-year deal at the DCBL Stadium for 2025.

With his 21st birthday coming up next month, Buckley said: “I’m buzzing to be coming in this season, it’s an exciting year for me and I just want to showcase what I can do and help the team as much as I can.

“I’m still a young player and I have a lot to learn, but I’d like to think I’d offer more of a physical presence in the team.

“I love the contact aspect of the game and I’m a powerful runner, so I think that will help the team for next year.”

Buckley links up with a Widnes side that reached the Championship play-offs last term for the first time since their relegation from Super League back in 2018.

Vikings head coach Allan Coleman added: “McKenzie was in that first-team squad at St Helens last year.

“He’s a player with bags of potential and that excites me, to see the talent he has got. He’ll be a great player in the Championship.

“He’s young, enthusiastic, and keen to prove himself in the game. I coached him previously when he was younger and I think he’s the kind of player we need in this squad.

“I’m really excited to see the player McKenzie turns into for us.”

