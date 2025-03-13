Former St Helens youngster Jumah Sambou could be facing a mammoth ban having been handed a Grade E charge for biting by the RFL’s Match Review Panel.

Now 23, Sambou made his senior bow for Saints back in April 2022 away against Castleford Tigers and went on to feature once on dual-registration for Swinton Lions the following season.

Departing the Super League outfit at the end of the 2023 campaign, he linked up with Oldham and helped the Roughyeds to the League 1 title last term.

The allegation of biting against him follows Sean Long’s side’s 20-6 loss at Barrow Raiders last Sunday, which brought their first defeat of the year.

Former St Helens young gun handed biting charge with potential of mammoth ban

Having received his Grade E charge on the back of that Championship clash, Sambou – who has 11 tries in 10 first-team appearances to his name – will now face an independent tribunal to decide on his punishment, if any.

The young outside-back will get the opportunity to state his case in that tribunal, but if found guilty of the offence, he could receive a huge ban.

As of this year, all Grade E charges – when upheld – carry a minimum of a six-game ban with the number of disciplinary points dished out to the player in question decided by their tribunal.

Earlier this year, Featherstone Rovers’ Connor Wynne and Goole Vikings’ Jeylan Hodgson were both handed Grade E charges following a brawl sparked by them during a pre-season friendly.

Both were handed six game bans following a tribunal, and received hefty fines in addition.

Sambou has been named in Oldham’s 21-man squad for their trip to Super League side Hull KR in the Challenge Cup on Friday night, and he is expected to take to the field with a date not yet set for the tribunal relating to the biting allegation.