One of the key members of St Helens’ title-winning squads of recent seasons has earned a surprise opportunity to reprise his NRL career with Newcastle Knights.

Sione Mata’utia is still only 30 years of age, and left Super League at the end of 2024 following four hugely successful seasons with the Saints in which he helped them win the 2021 and 2022 Grand Finals.

He initially returned Down Under to be with his family but he has now been given a shot at potentially playing in the NRL again – after agreeing a deal to join Newcastle’s New South Wales Cup squad.

However, Mata’utia has signed the deal with a clear role in mind.

Sione Mata’utia to return to NRL

The Knights’ GM, Chris James, confirmed Mata’utia had returned to the club with whom he made his NRL debut all the way back in 2014 – but said it was deliberate to get him involved with their NSW Cup team.

He will sign a part-time time deal initially and will mentor the young players in that squad to help them grow and prepare them for possible NRL debuts in the coming years.

“We know we will have a very young NSW Cup squad next year – which has been by design,” James said. “Sione will come back in and train with those guys having played in the local league the past two seasons.

However, James then possibly left the door ajar for Mata’utia himself to step up to the NRL if his comeback goes well, adding: “He will help mentor our younger players in the pre-season. It is exciting to see where he may get to.”

Sione Mata’utia’s career recapped

Mata’utia made history in 2014 when he became the youngest player to be capped by Australia, when he represented the Kangaroos three times at the age of just 18. That broke the previous record set by Israel Folau, with Mata’utia’s record still standing to this day.

They were his only caps for Australia, with Mata’utia going on to represent Samoa later in his career.

He spent seven seasons with Newcastle in the NRL, making well over 100 appearances for the club before relocating to England at the start of 2021 to join the Saints.

There, he became a hugely popular figure and an integral role in their success under Kristian Woolf.

And he could now have one last shot at the NRL, it seems, after returning to where it all began to help shape the next generation of Newcastle Knights stars.