Paige Travis is among 10 players departing Parramatta’s NRLW side, with the former St Helens star seeing her time with the Eels cut short.

Seven-time England international Travis – who was part of England’s squad which took on the Jillaroos in Las Vegas at the beginning of the year – made the move Down Under ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Primarily a back-rower but also able to slot into the front-row and in the centres, the Rochdale native penned a two-year deal with the Eels having won the Women’s Challenge Cup three years on the spin with Saints.

Previously featuring in union for Littleborough RUFC, Travis made 11 appearances for the Eels in 2025 as they finished seventh on the NRLW ladder and missed out on the play-offs by a solitary point.

But she has now seen her exit from the club confirmed, and her future remains unclear.

Former St Helens star departs NRLW side as contract cut short Down Under

The Eels announced their list of departing NRLW players via social media earlier this week.

Travis – who claimed heritage number 63 upon her debut against Cronulla Sharks in July – is one of ten members of Steve Georgallis’ squad heading for pastures new.

Their post announcing the exits reads: “We’d like to take the time to thank our departing players for all their contributions to our club.

“Forever #BlueandGold 💙💛

“#PARRAdise”

In alphabetical order by surname, the other nine departing stars are Tyla Amiatu, Yasmine Baker, Ryshe Fa’amausili, Madeline Jones, Ruby-Jean Kennard-Ellis, Jessica Kennedy, Chelsea Makira, Mia Middleton and Kiana Takairangi.

