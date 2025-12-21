Former St Helens and Hull FC forward Andre Savelio is attracting interest from clubs across the Championship about a potential transfer for 2026.

Savelio remains under contract at Doncaster for next year, but he spent the second part of last season playing for League One side Goole Vikings. They are among the sides who were exploring a move to sign him once again.

However, Love Rugby League has been told that they are not the only club keen on the 30-year-old. Halifax Panthers are among the sides also exploring a possible deal to sign Savelio should he be granted a release from his deal with Doncaster.

If such a move materialised, it would see Savelio reunite with another ex-St Helens star in the shape the current Halifax coach, Kyle Eastmond.

Their paths did not cross as players but Eastmond is understood to have shown an interest in signing a player who would bring significant experience to the Panthers as they look to build on the success of their 2025 campaign.

Savelio has taken the decision to step away from full-time rugby last year after revealing he had been living with the rare brain condition encephalitis for over a decade.

He eventually signed terms with the Dons but was limited to just two appearances for the Championship club in 2025, which came either side of a five-match loan deal with Goole in League One.

His future remains unclear going into 2026. He has made well over 120 appearances in Super League for the likes of the Saints, Warrington and Hull FC, meaning he would offer plenty of know-how about the highest level should he agree to make the move elsewhere next season going into the new campaign.