Former St Helens, Leigh Leopards playmaker headlines list of departures from League 1 club

Former St Helens and Leigh half-back Carl Forber headlines a list of 14 ‘departures’ from League 1 side Workington Town, with the veteran hanging up his boots to become an assistant coach at the club.

Now 39, Forber came through the ranks with hometown club Saints and made his senior bow for them back in April 2004 in a victory against Salford.

The playmaker also featured against Wakefield Trinity later that year before making the move to Leigh, who were then under the ‘Centurions’ tagline, following their promotion up to Super League in 2005.

Over the two seasons which followed, he amassed 30 appearances for Leigh, eventually moving on to Workington where he would spend the vast majority of his career.

There were brief stints at Blackpool Panthers, Swinton Lions and Oldham in-between his two stints at Workington, but Forber never departed the club having returned in 2012.

Playing over 350 games for Town, and scoring more than 2,000 points in the process, he’s now opted to call time on his playing career.

Becoming an assistant to head coach Jonty Gorley with the League 1 side come 2025, Forber retires with 442 senior career appearances on his CV in total.

Having finished 6th in the third tier in 2024, Workington‘s departures list also includes Jason Mossop, the brother of ex-Salford prop Lee, who is another to retire.

Joe Hartley has returned to parent club Rochdale Hornets, while both Connor Saunders and Kian McPherson have been released from the second year of their contract.

Those two, along with fellow departee Brad Brennan, have already been confirmed as joining fellow Cumbrian club Whitehaven ahead of 2025.

Chris Taylor Liam McNicholas, Tyler Walton, Jake Lightowler, Billy Southward, Blain Marwood, Tommy Brierley, Jordan Burns, Jordan Thomson, Ethan Bickerdike and Henry Hadfield make up the remainder of the departures list.

