Grand Final winner Jordan Turner has announced his retirement from rugby league with immediate effect after a stunning 20 seasons as a professional.

The 36-year-old former St Helens, Hull FC, Castleford, Huddersfield and Salford star retires as captain of hometown club Oldham, revealing that he has been “in physical pain most days trying to get through” this season.

Turner rejoined Oldham in 2024 and immediately led the Roughyeds to the League 1 title. He retires as a great of the British game, with 155 tries in 410 appearances.

“This was a mutual decision and one that has saved me from myself a little bit,” he said. “I have been trying to come back from injuries and it has really taken its toll on my body. I always felt I could play through any kind of injury but that has not been realistic.

“I feel that the team would be better off going a separate way from myself. I feel like everybody wins in this situation and it is a good way for things to end.

“I grew up kicking a rugby ball in my grandad’s council flat. We sat there and dreamt of me playing for Oldham. If you had told a young version of myself that this is what my career was going to be like it would have blown my mind.

“I’ve known nothing but the game since I was a kid up to now being a 36-year-old dad of two. But we all have a shelf life as rugby league players. We come and we go and I am completely accepting of that.”

Turner learned his trade as a Waterhead amateur, breaking into Super League as a teenager at Salford.

Then came big moves to Hull FC and then St Helens, with whom he won the Super League Grand Final in 2014. A brief spell in the NRL with Canberra preceded a move to Huddersfield, and after four seasons with the Giants it was a move to Castleford Tigers that brought an appearance at Wembley in the 2021 Challenge Cup final – thanks to Turner’s hat-trick in the semi.

Turner came home to Oldham in 2024, leading Sean Long’s men to the League 1 title in his first season back.

“I never thought I would get the chance to play for Oldham at this level,” he said.

“I feel happy that I have done and been part of setting this club off again.

“Going to games and seeing kids clamouring for our players like Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, wearing Oldham shirts at community clubs rather than NRL tops – that has been the main positive that I take out of this as a lifelong Oldham fan. There is a significant interest in Oldham rugby league now and I have been a part of that which makes me extremely proud.

“Now I’m going to prioritise my family. It has been a long career and it has not been an easy journey for me, my wife or my family. So I will put more focus on them now.”

Managing director Mike Ford said: “Jordan was our guy to pick us up from the bottom and lead us into the Championship. He has done his job for the town, we are fourth in the Championship and he has led the team well.

“He has played a lot with injuries this year and has been heroic in not having an operation and putting the team first by playing. We would just like to thank him and wish him all the best.”

Chairman Bill Quinn said: “He has been great for us, and has been that leader we needed. When he first came in he spoke about his grandad and his love for Oldham. He has a great family who support him and he will always be welcome at the club.”