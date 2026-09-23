He said: “Life in professional sport is 24/7. It is relentless, demanding and all-consuming. After 27 years, I am both emotionally and physically exhausted. I have sacrificed a great deal over that period, as has my family, and I feel it is time to put them and myself first as I step away.

“Finally, to my amazing family and friends, thank you for 27 years of unwavering support. None of this would have been possible without you. You have carried me through the highs and the challenges, and I will always be grateful.

“This club will always hold a special place in my heart. It has shaped my life in ways I could never have imagined.”