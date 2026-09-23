Former St Helens CEO Mike Rush is reportedly in talks to make a shock move to Australia – with a reported switch to become a high-profile figure at Parramatta Eels.

Rush left the Saints at the start of this year following a glittering period at the helm of his hometown club. Under his stewardship as CEO, the Saints won every major domestic trophy on offer and picked up four consecutive Super League titles between 2019 and 2022. They were also crowned world champions in 2023.

Rush held a variety of roles at the Saints during his time there, which spanned a staggering 27 years. He was in position as CEO for 13 of those years, even becoming the temporary head coach on one occasion.

But he is now seemingly set for a move overseas.

Mike Rush set for NRL adventure

Reports in Australia have suggested that Rush has held talks with the Eels about the possibility of taking on their chief executive position – which has just become vacant.

Former incumbent Jim Sarantinos has stepped aside, leading the Eels potentially to Rush’s door. He has had approaches from Australian clubs in the past due to the work he has done with St Helens, but has previously resisted a move Down Under.

However, he may now be finally set to make the switch after the news broke in Australia that Parramatta were holding ‘high level talks’ with the former Saints CEO about succeeding Sarantinos at the club.

Rush admitted after leaving St Helens in February that he was ‘exhausted’ and needed a period away from the game.

But he could now be set to return it seems with a new employer in a new competition, as he heads up a major NRL operation.