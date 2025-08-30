Former St Helens boss closes in on NRL head coaching return

Former St Helens coach Justin Holbrook has reportedly taken a significant step towards becoming an NRL head coach again, as he closes in a move to replace Adam O’Brien at Newcastle Knights.

A plethora of names have been linked with the role after it emerged that O’Brien would leave the Knights at the end of this season. They are in a scramble to avoid the wooden spoon, and the Newcastle coach’s contract has been cut short.

Names including former Wigan half-back Blake Green and ex-Leeds coach Brian McDermott have been suggested as possible options to replace O’Brien but Holbrook appears to firming as a strong favourite to make his return to the coaching box.

According to speculation in Australia, Newcastle have reached out to the Roosters – where Holbrook is currently assistant to Trent Robinson – to see if they would be willing to let him leave his three-year contract earlier than planned to become their next head coach.

And crucially, the Roosters have given the green light to that prospect, meaning that Holbrook can be formally interviewed when the process begins next month.

Holbrook enjoyed immense success as coach of St Helens, helping rebuild the club’s fortunes upon his arrival and ultimately leading them to a League Leader’s Shield and a Super League Grand Final double in 2019. That paved the way for future success for Kristian Woolf, too – with Holbrook leading a full-scale rebuild of the Saints’ squad.

He returned to the NRL in 2020 to become head coach of Gold Coast before leaving the position in 2023.

And any return to a head coaching role for Holbrook could open the door for Steve McNamara to step into his shoes at the Roosters. McNamara admitted to Love Rugby League earlier this week that he was open to returning to the NRL and would not rule out becoming an assistant coach again.