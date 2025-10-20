Former St Helens and Hull KR stars among trio of exits from Toulouse

French side Toulouse Olympique have confirmed the exits of Dominique Peyroux, Greg Richards, and Radean Robinson ahead of their return to Super League in 2026.

Toulouse’s return to the top flight was confirmed last week after being selected alongside York Knights by an independent panel to take up places 13 and 14 in a newly expanded division.

‘We sincerely thank you’

In a statement posted on social media, Toulouse said: “Thank you, gentlemen.

“The entire club wishes to express its deep gratitude to Dominique Peyroux, Greg Richards, and Radean Robinson for everything they have achieved under the Olympian jersey. Your commitment, your work, and your team spirit have left a mark on Toulouse Olympique.

“We sincerely thank you and wish you the very best in your future endeavours.”

𝑴𝒆𝒓𝒄𝒊 𝒎𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒆𝒖𝒓𝒔 🙏 L’ensemble du club tient à exprimer sa profonde gratitude à Dominique Peyroux, Greg Richards et Radean Robinson pour tout ce qu’ils ont accompli sous le maillot Olympien.

Votre engagement, votre travail et votre esprit d’équipe ont marqué le… pic.twitter.com/4mt8ttIfTj — Toulouse Olympique XIII (@TOXIII) October 20, 2025

Dual Cook Islands and Samoa international Peyroux arrived in the South of France in 2021 after a five-year stint with St Helens, and went onto make 62 appearances for the club. In that time, he also scored 26 tries.

Fellow former Saint, Richards, joined Les Bleus et Blancs in 2023 after stints with London Broncos and Hull KR, and notched 40 appearances in that time.

Rounding off the departures, Italian international Robinson arrived at the club partway through this season from QLD Cup side Souths Logan Magpies, and made seven appearances for the club.

Their exits come following director of sport, Cedric Garcis, detailing that the Championship Grand Final winners would only look to add three or four new names to their squad ahead of their return to the top flight next season.

“We’re very happy with the squad,” said the Toulouse chief. “We’ve re-signed almost the whole (current) squad, and we’re looking at three or four quality additions, but not more.

“We’ll stick with our spine, we see the game plan, and be the fittest team on the park and play a style that’s about ball movement. We feel it’s quite entertaining and we’ll stick with it.

“You cannot build a team in three months. In 2022 (before their Super League campaign), we lost our two key players in January and from that started with nine losses in our first 10 games. It was virtually impossible to come back from that.”

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 New Championship competition still to finalise fixture format as hint dropped on scheduling

👉🏻 Top Super League referee to officiate Ashes opener as NRL man gets second Test

👉🏻 RFL confirm rule change for Ashes Series as potential Headingley drama awaits

👉🏻 New Wakefield Trinity recruit among trio of Samoan injuries after Pacific Championships opener