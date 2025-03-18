Lee Gaskell will continue his playing career with newly-promoted Championship side Hunslet: having agreed a deal to join them for the 2025 campaign.

The former St Helens and Huddersfield half-back was released by Bradford at the end of last season, and it looked as though his career would come to an end after failing to secure a deal elsewhere for the new campaign.

However, Gaskell has revealed he had a number of opportunities to get back into club rugby during the off-season – but it was Hunslet’s which caught his attention the most and convinced him to sign for the Leeds-based club.

He said: “I had a number of offers and opportunities during the off-season, but nothing that grabbed my attention. When Dean got in touch last week, it just felt right to take up this opportunity.

“It’s an exciting time to be at Hunslet. I cant wait to get back playing. I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead, and helping Hunslet move up the Championship table.”

Hunslet coach Dean Muir admitted he was thrilled to get a player of Gaskell’s calibre over the line. He becomes the second player to have featured in a Super League Grand Final to have signed for the club in recent weeks, following the capture of Greg Eden.

“To sign someone with Lee’s experience and quality is great for our group. Lee will add leadership and direction on the field,” Muir said.

“He sets good standards at training and has a wealth of experience at the highest level, having played in Super League and the Championship. I am excited to start working with him.”

