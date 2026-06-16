Former St Helens winger Tee Ritson will play no further part in the 2026 season after suffering a serious Achilles injury while playing for Barrow Raiders.

Ritson returned to Cumbria on a permanent basis at the start of this season after a two-year stint with the Saints. His time in Super League was difficult, with Ritson struggling for regular game-time and scoring just a solitary Super League try.

Midway through last year, he returned to Barrow on a loan deal and scored an impressive 13 tries in 17 games – leading to the Raiders bringing him back to the club for 2026.

He has impressed again this year, establishing himself as one of the best wingers outside of Super League: but his season is now officially over.

Ritson to miss rest of 2026

Ritson left the field with an injury against Workington Town, with a trip to a specialist ultimately confirming a serious Achilles problem.

That means that, unsurprisingly, he will now feature again in 2026.

“Losing a player of Tee’s quality is a bitter pill to swallow,” Barrow’s director of rugby, Andy Gaffney, confirmed.

“He has been in fine form this season, but in professional sport these things can happen and you have to roll with the punches.

“Tee is a model athlete, and I’m confident that he will do everything in his power to make a return to the field as soon as possible.”

Ritson chasing tries record

Ritson’s injury last week came after he had scored a brilliant hat-trick for Barrow in their big 56-12 win over Workington which kept them in the chasing pack at the top of the Championship.

He has scored 16 tries in 17 games in all competitions this season, which takes him to 98 for Barrow in total after just over 100 games for the club.

When he returns next year, Ritson will need to score two tries in three games to become the fastest ever player in the club’s history to reach a century of tries for Barrow.

But the 30-year-old will play no further part in this year as he now begins a serious road to recovery after a severe injury for the Cumbrian club.