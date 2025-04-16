Former Salford captain Kallum Watkins has conceded that he had no choice but to leave the club to protect his family: and admits the situation engulfing the club has impacted the mental health of the players.

Watkins left the Red Devils last week to sign a short-term deal with Leeds Rhinos until the end of the season, after Salford accepted a transfer fee to sell their captain.

The club have been embroiled in a financial crisis spanning several months, which many hoped had ended after they were taken over by an overseas consortium.

However, the players have been paid late for the last two months, and a number of stars have departed the Salford Community Stadium: including Watkins.

The 34-year-old conceded it was a tough decision to leave the Red Devils: but said ultimately, he was left with little choice.

“You can’t please everyone,” he said. “You’ve got to go with how you’re feeling and what’s number one for you.

“Number one for me is always my family and making sure I’m in the best place possible. I had to make a decision and I felt it was the right one for me.”

However, that did not stop Watkins from opening up about the difficulties he and his former team-mates have endured over recent months – with what he described as a ‘lack of communication’ from the club’s new owners as significant.

He explained: “It’s been very difficult for everyone. The big thing was just the lack of communication that was presented to us. It just makes everything so uncertain – the players, the staff and even the fans feel it. It’s been such a struggle at times.

“The boys there, they just wanted to focus on the rugby because that’s what you do as a player. You’ve got your mind on the game and you want to avoid all the noise. The coaches have really tried to push all that but we’re all human.

“Most of the players are in different situations but the uncertainty was enormous. We just hope everything gets sorted. The whole situation could have been avoided or handled so much better in terms of communication from everyone.”

And Watkins admitted the situation had taken the toll on the players mentally.

“It’s just a tough situation but it’s impacted everyone’s mental health and everyone’s families,” he said. “Some people are in situations where they’re not even sure if they can pay their bills. It’s been really complicated.

“We just hope they get it sorted soon.”