Former Salford Red Devils young gun part of quartet to extend League 1 stays

Former Salford Red Devils youngster Jack Stevens is one of four players that have extended their stay with League 1 side Swinton Lions, signing one-year deals for the 2026 campaign.

Stevens, who came through Salford’s ‘Rising Stars’ programme, made a sole appearance at senior level for the Red Devils.

That came in September 2022 when he came off the bench in a 32-14 defeat to Warrington Wolves in Super League, and the half-back then went on to join Swinton ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Over the last two seasons, the playmaker has gone on to feature 22 times in the Lions‘ colours, scoring nine tries and 24 goals.

With his 23rd birthday coming up in November, Stevens has now agreed a new deal with the League 1 side, whose ‘regular’ season fixtures came to an end over the weekend, with Paul Wood’s side sat second on the ladder in the third tier.

Stevens is not the only one of the four with contract extensions that has had Super League experience.

Hooker George Roby – who turned 23 in May – has made 61 of his 70 senior appearances to date for Swinton, but had a three-season stint with Huddersfield between 2021 and 2023.

That stint didn’t see him register an appearance at first-team level for the Giants, with loan appearances coming for Whitehaven, Bradford Bulls and North Wales Crusaders as well as Swinton themselves during that time.

The four new deals were announced by the Lions via social media on Monday.

Kenny Baker and Gavin Rodden are the other pair to have been tied down, with the latter set to enter his fourth season with the Lions come 2026.

Back-rower Rodden joined Swinton from North Wales Crusaders ahead of the 2023 campaign and has so far donned their shirt 65 times to take his career appearance tally to 113. He will turn 29 in December.

Loose forward Baker meanwhile, 33, has 170 senior appearances on his CV having represented Crusaders, Widnes Vikings and Rochdale Hornets prior to Swinton. 2026 will be his second successive year in a Lions shirt.

