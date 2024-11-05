Former Brisbane Broncos and Salford Red Devils winger Daniel Vidot is back in rugby league: after being called into the USA national team for the first time.

Vidot had a short-lived stint in Super League in 2016 with the Red Devils, making ten appearances for the club before returning to the NRL to join Gold Coast Titans.

However, he subsequently walked away from rugby league to embark on a career as a professional wrestler – eventually being signed by WWE in 2018, where he remained until earlier this year under the ring name Xyon Quinn. Vidot now makes appearances for another wrestling promotion, TNA.

But the 34-year-old will now switch back to league for the United States‘ upcoming tour of South Africa after being named as a surprise inclusion in the Tomahawks’ touring party.

Vidot featured for the DC Cavalry in the USARL earlier this summer and he has now marked a return to the international game – having previously made ten appearances at Test level for Samoa. He was part of their travelling squad in the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

But Vidot looks set to feature for his second different international team during his career as he returns to the sport where he first made his name in Australia.

The entirety of the USA squad, which will play two Tests against South Africa in December, are based in the States. But there are still some significant names: including Ryan Burroughs. He appeared for the likes of Toronto Wolfpack and Barrow Raiders during a stint in England in 2017 and 2018.

Another former Toronto player, Joe Eichner, is also included in the squad.