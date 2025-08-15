Former Salford star Tim Lafai has thrown his support behind the protests organised by Red Devils fan group ‘The 1873’ against the club’s under-fire owners, with whom a meeting has been cancelled in the wake of the shocking misogyny allegations revealed on Thursday.

Alongside Marc Sneyd, who headed to Warrington Wolves, centre Lafai was among the first players to depart the Salford Community Stadium amid the club’s financial crisis, which has been ongoing since last November.

Having featured twice at the beginning of the season, he decided to head home, returning Down Under and reuniting with his family. The 34-year-old has since gone on to announce his retirement from rugby league.

Having spent just over three years in Super League with the Red Devils, scoring 22 tries in 69 appearances across all competitions, the club holds a special place in his heart.

Former Salford Red Devils star Tim Lafai backs fan protests as financial crisis continues

Newly-formed supporters group ‘The 1873’ have organised a protest which will take place at Sunday afternoon’s home game against Wakefield Trinity, providing that match goes ahead as scheduled.

With head coach Paul Rowley now operating with an absolutely decimated squad and requiring loan players to get by week-to-week, 18-time Samoa international Lafai has now thrown his support behind those protests.

In a video from the former NRL ace posted by The 1873 on social media, he says: “I’m just letting you guys know I’m behind The 1873 and the protests that you guys are about to start.

“I’m all for it, the fans deserve better, and the players and the staff deserve better.

“I hope you guys get the result you deserve.

“Much love to you all.”

Supporters cancel meeting with owners following horrendous misogyny allegations

Chief Operating Officer (COO) Claire Bradbury, nee Butters, departed Salford earlier this week having resigned from the role she had occupied since October 2024 having joined the Red Devils from Premiership rugby union outfit Sale Sharks.

Following her resignation, Bradbury shared a damning letter on social media outlining her reasons for resigning.

That letter included allegations of Salford’s already under-fire owners using misogynistic language towards her and suggesting that she sleep with an individual at the RFL in order to ‘smooth things over’ amid the club’s ongoing crisis.

Prior to that letter being shared by the outgoing COO, The 1873 had arranged to hold a meeting with Salford’s owners.

But now, the supporters group have cancelled the meeting and changed their stance. They say they want the owners to leave the club, regardless of what implications that may have in terms of administration and liquidation.

A statement from the group reads: “The 1873 can confirm that, despite previously arranging to meet in person with the club owners, in light of Claire Butters’ powerful and disturbing statement, we have decided to cancel this meeting indefinitely.

“The allegations of appalling conditions and misogyny are of the utmost seriousness, and we stand in full support of Claire.

“As a condition of the planned meeting – and for the utmost transparency between supporters and to protect the integrity of discussions, The 1873 requested that the meeting be audio recorded for public release.

“The owners rejected this on the grounds that sensitive information regarding the bridging loan might be discussed.

“In response, The 1873 revised the condition, agreeing to pause any recording during any reference to the bridging loan. This revised condition was also denied.”

‘The developments that have occurred during this week now lead us to one clear position – the owners must go’

It has been another damaging week for Salford off the field, starting with a statement from their owners published on the club website late on Monday night in which they failed to take any accountability for the ongoing crisis.

Then came the defence of the owners and a call for patience in the fanbase from assistant coach Krisnan Inu on Wednesday which came under heavy fire.

And on Thursday afternoon, Bradbury’s damning resignation letter, which the club have since issued a response to.

The 1873’s statement concludes: “After careful and further consideration – and taking into account Claire’s statement, Krisnan Inu’s defence of the owners yesterday (Wednesday), and the owners’ own statement dated 11th August – we concluded that any meeting would not be productive or constructive.

“It would only result in the same lies and manipulation that we have already heard and seen.

“Whilst we originally set out to demand answers, the developments that have occurred during this week now lead us to one clear position – the owners must go.

“We would rather face the consequences of administration or even liquidation, and the challenges that would bring, than support a club run by people with such terrible values who treat others in this way.

“We implore those responsible for governance within the game to take these allegations with the seriousness they deserve and act accordingly.

“We further invite all rugby league fans to stand with us and support our protest this Sunday.”

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Salford Red Devils respond to misogynistic language allegations from outgoing COO

👉 Warrington Wolves boss explains trio’s absence in Catalans Dragons win as Matt Dufty internal disciplinary update issued

👉 Salford Red Devils could face damages claim and players could sue warns legal expert

👉 My Ultimate Team – Adam Milner’s best 17 including Castleford Tigers and England legends

👉 Exclusive – Paul Rowley’s Salford future queried by departing Red Devils star as pain behind exit revealed